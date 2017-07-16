Potentially the warmest air in nearly 4 years this week

You know the saying, “Its not the heat, its the humidity.” This week we will likely see both heat and humidity.

Computer models suggest high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will build and strengthen over the central United States this week, eventually including the Ohio River Valley. As it does, this will allow temperatures to soar.

Currently, I am forecasting temperatures to top out in the lower to middle 90°s starting Tuesday. Temperatures should peak around 95° a couple times this week. If the forecast verifies, this will be the warmest Indianapolis has reached since September 11, 2013. It has been a while!

It will also allow humidity levels to climb. Dew point temperatures are projected to rise in to the lower to middle 70°s starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. The higher humidity will allow heat indices to top the century mark – peaking near 105° Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For total transparency, one long range computer model suggests more rain than the high-end heat. If that is the case, peak heat indices will not be quite as high, but it would still be humid.

BY THE NUMBERS

Indianapolis has reached 95° 579-days since 1872. The city averages 3.99-days reaching 95° per year.

This remains the 4th wettest start to a year in Indianapolis since 1872.

While wet, the year remains warm. It currently ranks 4th warmest start to a year in Indianapolis since 1872.