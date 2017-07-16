No occupant located in car found in Fall Creek

Posted 11:58 am, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, July 16, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after a car was found in Fall Creek on the northeast side Sunday morning.

Fire officials say two kayakers reported finding the partially-submerged vehicle near Winston Drive shortly before 8:45 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they checked for possible occupants, but no one was found inside.

Divers then worked to hook the car up to a wrecker cables to pull it out of the water.

The events that led to the partially-submerged vehicle are remain unclear. Indianapolis police, EMS and conservation officers were called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

