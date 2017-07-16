McDonald’s, Wendy’s and others offer deals for National Ice Cream Day

Posted 12:42 pm, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:47PM, July 16, 2017

Sunday is Nation Ice Cream Day and several restaurants and stores are offering deals to help you and your dog celebrate.

CBS4 compiled the following list:

McDonald’s: Customers can claim a free vanilla cone at participating restaurants from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You’ll first need to redeem the soft serve on the McDonald’s app.

Wendy’s: Get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

Kroger: The supermarket is offering sundaes made from their Kroger Deluxe ice cream and 12 count ice cream sandwiches for 99 cents each.

PetSmart: The pet store didn’t want to leave your dog out of the fun. The store’s PetsHotel is offering free dog-friendly ice cream treats.

