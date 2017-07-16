× Lilly Endowment awards IU $25M to help lure scientists to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University School of Medicine has been awarded a $25 million grant to help recruit leading scientists to the state.

The grant from the Lilly Endowment will go to fund a program run by the school and several non-academic organizations including the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, Eli Lilly and Co., Roche, Dow, Cook and BioCrossroads.

They hope to make changes that will attract scientists who specialize in genomic medicine and new treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and childhood diseases.

The effort will also help fund the creation of a biomedical research center to study the structure of molecules at the atomic level.