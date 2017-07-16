× IU football player Simmie Cobbs Jr. arrested at Jason Aldean concert for allegedly for resisting law enforcement

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – IU football player Simmie Cobbs Jr. was arrested Saturday night, according to the Hamilton County Jail.

He faces two charges, resisting law enforcement and refusing to identify.

According to a press release, Cobbs Jr. was brought to the Klipsch Music Center Security Office due to not complying with personnel attempting to clear aisles.

According to a police, once at the security office, Cobbs refused to cooperate when asked to take a portable breath test for alcohol.

When asked to provide identification, he allegedly refused to comply and resisted law enforcement personnel, resulting in his arrest.

Cobbs Jr. , a redshirt junior is 21 years old from Oak Park, Illinois. Listed as 6-5, 220 pounds, Cobbs Jr. is one of the team’s top offensive players, but missed nearly all of last year.

He was suspended for the Hoosiers season opener at Florida International along with 5 other Hoosier players for “not living up to their responsibilities to the program.”

Cobbs Jr., then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in IU’s home opener against Ball State, and was given a medical redshirt. As a sophomore in 2015, Cobbs caught 60 passes, among tops in the Big Ten.

The Indiana University Department of Athletics have made a statement of Cobbs Jr.’s arrest.

“Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of redshirt junior Simmie Cobbs Jr. We will continue to gather facts, monitor the legal process and take action as the evolving situation warrants,” they said.