Indianapolis woman offering wedding dress to any future brides affected by Alfred Angelo closure

Posted 4:20 pm, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:25PM, July 16, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is offering to give away her wedding dress to help a bride-to-be affected by the closure of Alfred Angelo.

The chain of wedding stores suddenly closed nationwide on Friday, leaving future brides scrambling to find their dresses.

Valerie Turner Do says she wants to everything she can to help, despite the fact that she and her husband are dealing with a crisis of their own.

Valerie says her husband, Justin, was injured when a vehicle struck his motorcycle and fled the scene. That was just three weeks after their wedding and one week after their honeymoon.

The newlyweds planned on selling Valerie’s dress, which her mother-in-law gave to her, to help pay for the expenses that followed the accident, but she feels called to pay it forward.

“Things have been a little bumpy but I can’t imagine what these girls are going through,” said Valerie.

If you know someone who is in need of a dress due to the closure of Alfred Angelo, Valerie is asking that you send her a message on Facebook to work something out. She says the dress does have a rip in the lining and needs to be cleaned.

“I will only let this dress go to the right person so please don’t try take advantage of a really sad situation!”

