IN Focus: Panelists discuss Trump Jr. emails, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Could another shoe drop in the Russia investigation?

And what does it mean for Vice President Pence? Is the VP trying to distance himself from the controversy over Donald Trump Junior's emails?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories.

And in the video below, we have the latest on some of this week's local headlines, including Gov. Holcomb's unveiling of the 'Next Level' roads plan, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's policing reforms announced Friday in the wake of a deadly police-involved shooting.