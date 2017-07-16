IN Focus: Donnelly on Russia probe, healthcare, scrutiny over family business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview that aired on this week's edition of IN Focus, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) shared his concerns on the Donald Trump Jr. email controversy and the debate over the potential repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

"I think it’s really serious, when you get approached by the Russian government saying 'we want to give you documents on your opponent in an election,'"said Donnelly.

On the health care debate, Donnelly issued a statement Thursday expressing his disappointment in the latest version of the GOP Senate bill.

“The latest version of the health care bill doesn’t look that much different than the last," said Donnelly. "It still would result in millions of Americans losing coverage, while many would pay more. If our goal is to reduce costs, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and preserve the good work states like Indiana have done to expand affordable health care, we need to work together.”

Donnelly's seat is up for re-election in 2018, and while health care has been a major focus for potential political opponents, a new controversy emerged last week for the Donnelly campaign.

The AP reported Thursday that Donnelly made at least $15,000 in dividends last year on stock he owns in his brother's business, which used Mexican labor despite Donnelly's frequent criticism of companies that outsource jobs.

Sen. Donnelly was quick to speak on the issue Friday, announcing he'd made plans to sell off the stock.

"They worked hard to make this a distraction," said Donnelly in an interview on Friday. "What I’m going to do is just sell the stock, and that way we can continue to focus on the right things."

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN)'s campaign team was quick to seize on the issue, with Rokita considering a run for Donnelly's seat next year.

“Today the Associated Press dropped a bombshell exposing Joe Donnelly’s hypocriscy on outsourcing and profiting from sending jobs to Mexico," said Bryan Reed with Hoosiers for Rokita. "This is just the latest evidence Joe Donnelly just isn’t who he claims to be. Donnelly claims to be a moderate, but whenever it counts, he sides with Washington liberals including the failed stimulus that created jobs in China, ObamaCare, the Iran Deal, taxpayer-funded abortion and Obama’s gun control measures. Joe Donnelly is another dishonest liberal Washington politician looking out for himself.”

Rokita also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus in an interview recorded earlier in the week before the AP report on Donnelly was published.