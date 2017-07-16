× IMPD: Three males dead after north side shooting at Somerset Lake Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after three adult males were found dead in an north side apartment.

Just after 6:12 p.m., police were dispatched to Somerset Lake Apartments located in the 7800 block of Somerset Bay on a report of a shooting.

IMPD said they found three males unresponsive and two other individuals in the apartment.

The two individuals that were not killed in the apartment were transferred downtown for questioning.

Police say they have a couple of individuals that were seen leaving the complex and fleeing the area in a vehicle.

They believe this apartment building was targeted for a specific reason.

Police say the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.