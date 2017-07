× IMPD: Three dead after north side shooting at Somerset Lake Apartments

UPDATE:  According to IMPD, the three victims have been killed.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a shooting involving three victims this evening at Somerset Lake Apartments on the northeast side, police confirm.

The apartments are located in the 7800 block of Somerset Bay.

The call came in at around 6:12 p.m.

We will update this story as we receive more information.