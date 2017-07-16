× Funeral arrangements made for Clinton County sisters killed after car crashed into home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been made for Haleigh Grace “Little G” Fullerton and Callie Rose “Tooky” Fullerton, the sisters who were killed when a car crashed into their living room.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clinton Prairie Fieldhouse. It’s located at 2400 S. County Rd., 430 W. in Frankfort.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Fieldhouse. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, according to Goodwin Funeral Home.

Pastor Bryan Courtney will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the Haleigh & Callie Fullerton Memorial Fund c/o The Farmers Bank, envelopes will be available.

Haleigh would have been a senior this year at Clinton Prairie High School, recorded a 4.28 GPA. She reportedly wanted to attend Purdue University.

Caalie would have been a third grader at Clinton Prairie and loved school. Her family says she enjoyed basketball, American Girl dolls, playing outside, baking cupcakes and animals.