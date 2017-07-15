Job fair set for openings at Toyota’s Indiana factory

Posted 1:54 pm, July 15, 2017, by

PRINCETON, Ind.  — A staffing company is starting efforts to fill about 400 job openings coming with an expansion of Toyota’s southwestern Indiana factory.

Toyota announced in January its plans for a $600 million investment at the Princeton assembly plant to boost production of the Highlander SUV.

The Aerotek staffing company says it is holding a job fair Tuesday at the state’s WorkOne office in Evansville, with positions lasting up to 6 years available and pay starting at $17.05 an hour. Applications can also be submitted online.

Toyota expects the Princeton factory will be operating at its new capacity by fall 2019. The plant about 25 miles north of Evansville currently has about 5,000 workers and also builds Sequoia SUVs and Sienna minivans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s