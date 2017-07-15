× IMPD and SWAT respond to shooting scene that leaves woman in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in serious, but stable condition after a shooting on the south west side.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a person shot near the 1300 block of South Belmont Avenue.

Police arrived on-scene shortly after 3 a.m., and found a woman shot in the jaw.

They say she ran to a neighbor a block away for help.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

SWAT was called in when people inside of a suspected home wouldn’t come out or listen to officers’ commands.

Police believe some sort of disturbance happened inside of the home.

“For whatever reason, they got into a pretty nasty argument, and one thing led to another,” Captain Herald S. Turner with IMPD said.

Eventually, a woman who lives at the home came outside and is currently cooperating with police.

Once SWAT actually went inside of the home, they found another crime scene that they believe to be connected to this shooting.

Authorities found four other people in the home, including a man who had been beaten up in the garage.

The suspect is not in custody, and he’s believed to be the victim’s boyfriend.

Police tell us the people in the home knew both the suspect and the victim, but they did not live in the house, and are calling this shooting an isolated incident.

“…Unfortunately a female got shot in the face and we’re going to find the person who did it,” Captain Turner said, “and we’re going to put him behind bars.”

We will update as more information becomes available.