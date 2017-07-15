IFD rescues two kayakers from White River, woman in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman Saturday afternoon from the White River.

The woman has been transported to St. Vincent hospital in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the scene at the 7300 block of Westfield Blvd. at around 4:12 p.m. on a report of two people in the water.

IFD says both kayakers were wearing life vests and were thrown rope bags to be pulled to safety.

They say both of them swallowed a lot of water, leaving the woman in critical condition.

We will update this story if we receive more information.

