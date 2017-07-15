Former Perry Township firefighter sentenced to prison for arson

Posted 1:48 pm, July 15, 2017, by

Adam Selbee

BEDFORD, Ind.  — A former volunteer firefighter was sentenced to at least two decades in prison after he was convicted of arson.

Adam Selbee, 20, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in May to four counts of arson.

The Bloomington Herald-Times reports  Selbee will spend 20 years and prison and 12 years on probation.

He was arrested following a spate of fires between July and October 2016 in the Springville area, south of Bloomington.

Selbee allegedly set fire to homes, a gymnasium and hay bales. He was also accused of placing objects in roadways, which caused accidents.

Selbee was a volunteer firefighter with the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department at the time.

Police say Selbee admitted to starting the fires and placing objects in roadways because he enjoyed responding to emergency calls.

