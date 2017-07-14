× Softball tournament in memory of Delphi murder victims to be held this weekend

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. – It’s been five months since two teen girls went missing. Abby Williams and Libby German were later found murdered along the Delphi Historic Trails on February 15, 2017.

This weekend, a memorial softball tournament will be held in Battle Ground, Indiana in their honor. Both girls played softball in the Delphi Summer Rec Program, which is in the same league as the host site of this tournament in Battle Ground.

Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Delphi Summer Rec Player Scholarship Fund in memory of Abby and Libby.

You can find more information about it here.

In the meantime — Abby and Libby’s killer still hasn’t been found. If you know anything, call the tipline at (844) 459-5786 or email info to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com