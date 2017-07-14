× Several weekend construction projects to slow drivers this weekend on interstates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers around central Indiana will have to practice a bit of patience when getting around some of the interstates this weekend as several construction projects will affect drivers on almost every interstate getting into and out of the city.

Most work will begin late Friday night after 9 p.m. and will last till just about 6:00 a.m. Monday .

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize alternate routes to avoid getting stuck in possible backups.

Here are the scheduled weekend road projects:

West

The I-70 East and Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway ramp to Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) is scheduled to close starting Friday at 9 p.m. and open before 6 a.m. on Monday. During the closure, traffic will be directed to I-465 South and State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue Exit 8 to return to I-465 North and I-70 West to access the Indianapolis International Airport.

At the same time, the Ronald Reagan Parkway entrance ramp to I-70 West will be closed. Traffic will be directed to the State Road 267 (Exit 66) entrance ramp to I-70 West. http://www.in.gov/indot/3627.htm

Downtown

The entrance ramp from West Street to I-65 South is scheduled to close for concrete patching on Thursday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and again starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

I-65 may be reduced to one lane for paving between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Exit 117) and the I-70 North Split from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and from midnight to 9 a.m. on weekends. https://lnks.gd/2/3qp7W-

Northeast

The I-465 East ramp to Binford Boulevard (Exit 37A) is scheduled to close for pavement repairs at 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 and open before 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17. During the closure, traffic will be directed north on I-69 to 82nd Street (Exit 201) to return southbound to Binford Boulevard. https://lnks.gd/2/55t29L

I-69 may be reduced to one lane in each direction for paving near State Road 37 (Exit 205) each night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The I-69 Major Moves 2020 construction zone has shifted travel lanes and reduced speed limits to add a lane to each direction between State Road 37 and State Road 38 (Exit 219). http://www.in.gov/indot/3440.htm

Southeast

I-465 South/East will have two right lanes closed for concrete patching between I-70 (Exit 44, east side) and Emerson Avenue (Exit 52) on Thursday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and again starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. http://bit.ly/2sQ5G2V

I-74 East may be reduced to one lane for paving between I-465 and London Road (Exit 103) during weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and weekends between 7 p.m. and noon. http://bit.ly/2tj6iNT

East

I-70 East will have one left lane closed for concrete patching between I-465 and Post Road (Exit 91) on Thursday night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and again starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Multiple bridge construction projects on Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis have overnight lane closures, shifted traffic lanes and reduced speed limits near State Road 9 (Exit 104), State Road 109 (Exit 115), State Road 1 (Exit 137) and between State Road 227 (Exit 153) and U.S. 40 (Exit 156).

South

The northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465 is closed for construction. Interstate traffic is directed north to the Raymond Street (Exit 109) interchange to return southbound on I-65 and access westbound I-465.

The eastbound I-465 loop ramp to northbound I-65 is closed for construction. Traffic is directed south on I-65 to Southport Road (Exit 103) to return northbound on I-65.

The southbound I-65 ramp to eastbound I-465 closed for construction. Traffic is directed to Southport Road (Exit 103) to return northbound and access eastbound I-465.

Two lanes of southbound I-65 are shifted across the median to share the widened northbound side of the interstate. Opposing directions of traffic are separated by temporary concrete barriers. Traffic is expected to remain in this Phase 1 configuration through mid-summer.