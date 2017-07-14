Sen. Donnelly selling stock in family company for using Mexican labor

Posted 1:35 pm, July 14, 2017, by

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) speaks during a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee February 24, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana senator and longtime critic of outsourcing jobs to foreign countries says he’s selling his stock in his brother’s arts and crafts company after The Associated reported it manufactures some products in Mexico.

Democrat Joe Donnelly said in a campaign news release Friday that he made the statement to reporters at the Indiana Black Expo luncheon. Donnelly said he hasn’t had an active role in the campaign for 20 years but was taking the action to avoid allowing the issue to become a “distraction from our work to end outsourcing.”

The AP reported Thursday that Donnelly made at least $15,000 in dividends last year on $50,000 of stock in Stewart Superior, which used Mexican workers to produce ink. He criticized Carrier Corp. for moving jobs to Mexico last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s