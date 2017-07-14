Racial slurs spray painted on historical black church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind.- Vandals target a church in Marion. The pastor at Hill’s Chapel feels it’s no coincidence his church was attacked. Hill’s Chapel is a historically black church.

“For me this is an outright act of racism,” explains Andrew Morrell, pastor of Hill’s Chapel.

Sometime late Monday night, someone showed up with paint and a purpose, plastering three vulgar images on the side of the church. The words and picture painted on the church were so graphic FOX 59 had to blur out most of it.

“This is not just something you just spray paint for fun or it’s cool. It promotes hate in a very historical hate that still exists in our country today,” explains Pastor Morrell.

Hill’s Chapel is the latest on the list of churches hit. Three in Brown County recently reported damage. Just last weekend, in Bartholomew County three churches were trashed. At one, vandals burned a bible and left behind a handwritten note that said, ‘God works in mysterious ways.’

“We have difference as people and our differences are actually beautiful. We need to learn not to not be afraid or fear difference,” explains Pastor Morrell.

Grant County detectives are investigating this case which could be considered a hate crime.

“I hope they realize what they did what was wrong and come forward,” explains Kyle Beal, detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

When church members showed up to clean the mess, it was already done. A neighbor painted over the graffiti. He doesn’t go to the church and he didn’t want to talk on camera but told us “it was just something that needed to be done.”

A kind act from a stranger helped to restore a bit of faith.

“There’s hope that people are good and they want the right thing,” explains Pastor Morrell.

The congregation refuses to let anger overpower their beliefs.

“You can’t move forward without forgiveness,” explains Pastor Morrell.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that helps detectives catch this vandal or vandals.