Police searching for Bloomington man believed to be armed and dangerous

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana State Police are warning the public keep an eye out for 25-year-old Matthew Doty, believed to armed and dangerous.

He is wanted on charges of criminal confinement and battery with a deadly weapon. The charges reportedly stem from a domestic case involving a firearm.

Police say he was last seen driving a stolen silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala with license plate number 135BPS.

Call Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411 with any information regarding Doty’s whereabouts. Tips can remain anonymous.