Pacers waive forward Georges Niang

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have waived 2016 second-round pick Georges Niang.

The forward played in 23 games last season, averaging 0.9 points per game off the bench.

He also made six regular season starts for the Pacers G League affiliate in Fort Wayne, averaging 19.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Iowa State star played for Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg where he averaged over 20 PPG in his senior season.

He tweeted out a thank you to Indiana for his time with the Pacers.

Niang becomes the latest roster move of new GM Chad Buchanan and Kevin Pritchard.

Thank you Indiana my time with the pacers organization was special Thankful to have been apart of a special year thank you for the memories — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) July 14, 2017

The Pacers also officially announced Friday they acquired point guard Cory Joseph in a trade with Toronto.

We are very excited to acquire Cory,” said Kevin Pritchard. “He has been on our radar for a while. With Darren Collison and Cory we have two solid, veteran point guards who fit our culture of playing hard and unselfish.”