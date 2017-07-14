× Notre Dame to open new facilities with free events, tours and a special movie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame is finally finished with their largest construction project in their 175 year history and are ready to unveil the results during several events in a week-long reveal called “Kicks & Flicks” starting August 20th thru August 25th.

From a football scrimmage and tours of new facilities to a movie on the video board, fans of all ages are invited to experience the enhanced amenities in and around Notre Dame Stadium during those events.

On Sunday, August 20th, the New & Gold Game will feature a simulation of a game day experience including a Fighting Irish scrimmage, a performance by the Notre Dame Marching Band and participation from the Notre Dame cheerleaders.

The day’s events will also continue with self-guided tours of portions of Duncan Student Center (the building located on the west side of the stadium), Corbett Family Hall (the east building), and O’Neill Hall as fans will be able to see some of the University’s newest spaces.

Tours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can also tour the Duncan Student Center the south side exterior of the building. Guests who are already in the stadium can also participate in the Duncan Student Center as well as the Dahnke Ballroom on the seventh floor and the Rasmus Family Club on the eighth floor where they can view the premium seats and views of campus.

Visitors can also tour O’Neill Hall where they will be able to view South Club.

Attendees at the New & Gold Game will also have the opportunity to experience the latest Notre Dame Stadium enhancements including new and wider seating throughout the bowl; the addition of a Diamond Vision high-definition video board and sideline ribbon video boards; upgraded concession stands and restroom facilities; a 1930s art deco look added to the main concourse; the addition of nearly 150 television monitors throughout the concourse; new historical displays at Gate C honoring Irish football standouts; and improved cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

Then on Friday ,August 25th, Notre Dame will welcome students back to campus and open the stadium again to visitors for Flick on the Field, an open house event featuring a movie showing of “Rudy” on the new video board.