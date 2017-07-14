Mother receives late son’s diploma, first under new state law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At the Pike Township school board meeting Thursday night, something unique happened after the pledge of allegiance.

A mother stood up from the crowd of family and friends who had come to support her.

After walking up to the podium, Tanika Redding received her late son’s diploma from the Pike High School principal.

“I knew he did it, but for everyone to really recognize and I have it in my hand, it almost took my breath away,” said Tanika Redding.

Kam’ron’s diploma was the first to be given out under a new Indiana law that grants diplomas to the parents of children, on track to graduate, who die during their senior year.

In late November, Kam’ron died in a car crash on the city’s northwest side.

His mother says he had the number of credits required to graduate, but was missing two core classes he was planning to take his final semester.

Tanika was heartbroken finding out from the school district that because of those classes, her son couldn’t get a diploma.

A statewide law, spearheaded by another Pike Township mom whose son died before he graduated, changed that.

“He’s more than a moment of silence and we now have it,” said Redding to the crowd gathered.

And with the diploma in hand, Redding stopped by her son’s crash site for the very first time after the ceremony.