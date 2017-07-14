Minkler, Kirsch proposed by President Trump as top Indiana U.S. prosecutors

Posted 3:42 pm, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:43PM, July 14, 2017

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler

INDIANAPOLIS— President Donald Trump has announced his intent nominate interim U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler of the Southern District of Indiana to fill the job permanently and Thomas L. Kirsch II for a similar position in the state’s Northern District.

Minkler has been the interim U.S. attorney since June 2015. Before that, he served for 21 years as an assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

Kirsch is a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP in Chicago. Previously, he was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District and a counsel at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy.

The White House announced the nominations Friday. They must be confirmed by the Senate. U.S. attorneys serve as the chief federal law enforcement officers within their judicial districts.

