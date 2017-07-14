× Kentucky I-65 crash claims lives of Beech Grove family

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police confirm that a family from Beech Grove passed away in crash Thursday night on I-65.

It happened near Bowling Green, Ky close to mile marker 30 in southern Kentucky. Police were dispatched to the area at around 10:38 p.m. after a report of a four-vehicle accident.

Six people have been killed in the crash.

They have been identified as Lonny Boster, 59, of Indianapolis, Lonny D. Boster, 30, Jonell Boster, 48, Carl Boster, 17, and Robert Hogan, 74.

Police say a truck driver, identified as William Sowell, of Milan, TN, was traveling northbound on I-65 when he struck a passenger vehicle, that was reportedly stationary in the right lane.

It caused a chain reaction involving one additional vehicle, and one additional commercial vehicle.

The operator of the second-involved passenger vehicle also reportedly died.

Sowell was treated and released from an area hospital.

A juvenile was also in the van and was transported to Vanderbilt University for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.