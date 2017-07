INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is planning to outline some new policy initiatives for public safety as well as proposed changes during a press conference at the City County Building this morning.

Mayor Hogsett and Police Chief Bryan Roach teamed up to walk through some of Indy’s neighborhoods together recently.

They’ve been focusing on some of the city’s areas with high gun-related violence.

Today, we should learn more about their safety plans moving forward.