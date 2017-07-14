LIVESTREAM: Indiana Black Expo kicks off Summer Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Get ready for a fun filled weekend with entertainment and activities for the entire family during the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration. For the first time in IBE history, entry into the convention center will be free all weekend.

This year’s theme is We Are One, and to make sure no one is left out, admission to the convention center is free.

“We wanted to make it affordable for families to be able to come. Then the other side of it is we wanted to get the numbers back so that sponsors can see that the event was still strong and vibrant,” Events Promoter Amp Harris said.

The exhibition halls will include vendors, interactive activities, a college and jobs fair, and health resources for people of all ages.

Hundreds of people hit the ground running at the career and health fair on Thursday.

“Open opportunity for everybody to actually come down here and just to have all the activities that they’ll have open and everybody to come down here just to be like oh I don’t have to pay, okay I’ll do that. So it’s very exciting,” job seeker, Mia Thompson said.

The annual free concert will kick things off Friday night at American Legion Mall featuring Johnny Gill, Zapp and Atlantic Starr. Another free highlight is the Amp Harris and Reggie Wayne celebrity basketball game. Months of planning and creative costs analysis has gone into making this weekend a success for everyone and now IBE is ready to show we are one.

“The energy and synergy in the community is up and the hope is just everybody comes downtown and have a wonderful peaceful weekend and show that we can come together as one all race, creeds and color and have a good time with no issues,” Harris said.

Other Summer Celebration events that require you to purchase a ticket, including the Music Heritage Festival II concert featuring Indy native Kenny “Babyface Edmonds” and Fantasia Barrino. That’s followed by the All White Party at Pan Am Plaza.

For ticket information click here.

Summer Celebration is a fundraiser for youth scholarships and education programs.