FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police in Frankfort are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing girl.

Taylor Cloud, 15, was last seen on South Second Street in Frankfort on Wednesday around 4 or 5 p.m. She was wearing tan / brown joggers, gray shoes with white shoe strings, and a batman hat.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 765-654-4431.