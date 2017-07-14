Fortville police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for child molestation

Posted 2:00 pm, July 14, 2017

Samual Cravens

FORTVILLE, Ind.– Police in Fortville are searching for a man wanted for child molestation.

On July 13, officers responded to a report of sexual assault just after midnight. The suspect, Samual Cravens, 38, is described as 5’10”, about 160 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cravens was last seen in the Maxwell, Indiana walking away from his job towards a wood line wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He is wanted on two felony child molest warrants out of Hancock County.

Anyone with information about Cravens or his whereabouts is asked to call the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center at 317-477-1144.

