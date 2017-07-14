× Demolition of Swisher Road bridge to begin in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced that there will be one lane closed on I-65 northbound under Swisher Road, just north of the Wabash River Bridge starting Monday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 19 from 9 p.m to 6 a.m. each night, weather permitting. The work being done will be the removal of half of the Swisher Road bridge deck over I-65.

Traffic is restricted to one 10’ lane and controlled at the bridge with a traffic signal. This work is scheduled to be completed by November of this year.

The project will cost around $23.5 million and will include replacing the decks and widening both I-65 northbound and southbound bridges over the Wabash River.

Work will begin this year on the substructure and should have minimal impact to traffic.

The construction on the Wabash River Bridge is scheduled to be completed in October of 2020.