Carly Pearce will perform national anthem at Brickyard 400

Posted 11:09 am, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17AM, July 14, 2017

Image of Carly Pearce courtesy of IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Friday that singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will perform the national anthem before the start of the Brickyard 400.

Pearce is a Kentucky native, and she’s set to release her debut album on Big Machine Records this fall. She is best known for her debut single “Every Little Thing.”

The Brickyard 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. You can purchase tickets to the race  on IMS.com.

