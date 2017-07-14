× 19-year-old arrested after allegedly killing man over 20 pounds of missing marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old male was arrested for murder after a 28-year-old was found dead in a June east side shooting.

Roger Ravell was taken into custody on Wednesday at an Autozone in the 1500 block of E. Washington St. after an investigation into the shooting.

According to court documents, Ravell accused Caleb Westfall of stealing 20 pounds of marijuana from him. Westfall told police Ravell was suppose to pay him 500 dollars for allowing the marijuana to be shipped to his east side residence back in May.

Westfall told police the marijuana never arrived and Ravell showed up to his home a few days later accusing him of stealing it. Court documents say that he threatened to kill him and his roommate if they could not find the marijuana.

Caleb and his roommate, Chris Curry, decided to stay away from their home on the day of the shooting, documents state.

Westfall said he awoke early Sunday morning to 4 Hispanic males in his bedroom, two armed with shotguns.

Ravell allegedly told Westfall, “I told you this would happen.” Caleb said Roger and the men then duct-tapped him and led him into the garage.

During the same time, Curry was arriving home with his girlfriend. She said Curry told her to stay in the car, and he approached the home.

A short time later, she heard two gun shots as he was attempting to get back in the vehicle.

Curry was reportedly shot in the face and died at the hospital.

During the investigation, Westfall told police he saw Ravell wearing an Autozone shirt in the past.

Detectives later positively identified Ravell through an Autozone manager as an employee and arrested him Wednesday.

In the court documents, detectives verified with UPS that a package was delivered on May 30 to the residence.

He faces charges of murder, burglary, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.