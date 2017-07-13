The rain ends Friday

Another round of heavy rain moved across central Indiana Thursday evening as 1-2″ of rain fell along and south of I-70. A few showers are likely overnight and the rain will taper off Friday morning. It will take a day for the rain to runoff and a Flash Flood Watch continues through Friday morning.

A cold front moving this way caused the heavy rain. Behind the front cooler, drier air weather will return for the weekend.

Enjoy the short break from the heat and humidity. 90-dgree heat will return for several days next week.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through 8am Friday.

Expect clouds and a few showers Friday morning.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a sunny, less-humid Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 on Monday.

Highs will be in the 90son Tuesday.

So far this summer we’ve had 3, 90-degree days.