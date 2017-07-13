Sheridan neighbors want full treatment for yards flooded with rain and sewage

SHERIDAN, Ind. – A set of Sheridan neighbors are concerned about a problem left behind by yesterday’s record rainfall.

They say there was so much rain on their block of West Fourth Street that sewage overflowed into their yards.

“You could see maybe toilet paper, remnants of toilet paper under my deck,” said Fred Fosnight. “Then I went next door, we popped his off and actually saw some waste come out.”

Concerned about bacteria left behind, Fosnight immediately reached out to the town and state for help.

“I have grandkids that spend a lot of time in my yard and I don’t want my grandkids playing in remnants of sewage,” said Fosnight.

He says town workers came out Wednesday afternoon, flushed out the sewage water still under his deck and promised to come back with lime, a chemical used to treat sewage sludge. But Fosnight says they stated they only plan to treat out to a tree that stands at the halfway point in his yard between the house and the road.

And with water covering every yard and his street, he also thinks it’s likely the contaminated water spread farther than the town realizes.

“I’m concerned that it all needs to be treated,” said Fosnight. “I don’t know what can happen if it’s not, but I want to try to get it treated the first time right.”

The superintendent of Sheridan Water Works says the sewage overflow doesn’t present a danger for drinking water as Fosnight and some of his neighbors worried.

At the time of this story, FOX59 had not heard back from the man who manages wastewater.

