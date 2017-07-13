× Severe storms and flash flooding possible this afternoon with less humid conditions expected this weekend

We have another active weather day ahead of us! Thunderstorms will fire up out ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. All of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms AND a Flash Flood WATCH is posted for our area through Friday morning. In addition to the damaging wind gusts storms may produce a quick 1-2″ of rain and produce flash flooding.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s today, but it will feel warmer due to the high humidity.

We’ll get some relief from the high humidity by Friday afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be GORGEOUS with low humidity, sunshine and comfortable temperatures. There is a chance for a spot PM thunderstorm on Sunday, but the majority of the day will be dry.

We start next week dry and sunny with comfortable humidity levels. The heat returns by the middle of next week.