Several Indiana colleges and universities earn awards for their success in the classroom thanks to their student-athletes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Several Indiana colleges and universities received awards for their excellence in the classroom thanks in part to their student athletes.

That classroom recognition was acknowledged by the National Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday when several schools from Indiana, which included Butler, Franklin College, IUPUI, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rose- Hulman Institute of Technology, and Wabash, all received a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

The award, created by the NABC Committee on Academics, recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2016-17 season.

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2016-17 season.