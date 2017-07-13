Police: Lawn mower traps and kills 66-year-old Henry County man

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Henry County confirm that a 66-year-old man died after his lawn mower reportedly fell on top of him while working in a barn.

On Thursday afternoon, a man was reportedly working on the lawn mower at a home along 200 N. in Henry County when it fell off the jacks and onto him.

Authorities say the lawn mower trapped him. When his wife came home she found him and called medics.

The 66-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

