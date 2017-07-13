× Police: Kokomo bar owner arrested for obstruction of justice after employee dies

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana State Police Excise Officers have arrested a Kokomo bar owner for obstruction of justice after an employee was struck and killed in the parking lot.

Mike Starkey, 47, was arrested on a warrant early Thursday morning after police believe he gave false statements regarding the death of 42-year-old Alisa Burnett.

On the morning of May 21, Burnett was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Front Row Live and later died at the hospital. Maurice Shelley was arrested after he turned himself into police.

Police reportedly interviewed Starkey three times during the investigation and say that he allegedly gave false statements and admitted to deleting surveillance footage.

Police say his actions hindered their investigation into the truth.

Starkey has been preliminary charged with perjury, obstruction of justice, false information and hindrance or prevention of rule or regulation enforcement.

His bar, Front Row Live, was also cited administratively on the preliminary charges of failure to clear bar service, allowing consumption when times unlawful, serving after hours, public nuisance and hindering enforcement.

He was transported to the Howard County Jail.