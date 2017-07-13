Police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition on west side

Posted 5:19 pm, July 13, 2017, by

Scene of west side shooting (Photo provided by viewer)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on the city’s west side Thursday.

Officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near a gas station at the intersection of 34th Street and Georgetown Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. IMPD is not sure if that’s where the man was actually shot.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

CBS4 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s