Police investigating after man found dead inside east side residence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with IMPD are investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside a east side home on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1:20 p.m., officers with IMPD were dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Gladstone Ave. on a report of a person shot.

Officers reportedly located an unresponsive male inside a home and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released once the victim’s family is notified.

