Massachusetts woman dies in crash with semi tractor truck in Boone County

Posted 3:29 am, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51AM, July 13, 2017

photo courtesy: Boone Co. Sheriff's Dept.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Norwood, Massachusetts woman died late Wednesday when the car she was driving crashed with a semi tractor truck at a Boone County intersection.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Yaping Ou, 51, was attempting to cross U.S. 52 from County Rd. 300 N. to turn southbound onto U.S. 52, according to investigators. The Ford Fiesta drove into the path of a semi tractor without its trailer and was struck.

Ou was transported to Witham Hospital in Lebanon where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the semi tractor was uninjured.

At this time investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

 

