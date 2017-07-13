× LIVE BLOG: More rain, storms Thursday add to flooding issues in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Another active weather day is expected Thursday in Indianapolis. Thunderstorms will fire up out ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

All of central Indiana is in a slight risk for severe storms and a Flash Flood Watch is posted for our area through Friday morning. In addition to the damaging wind gusts, storms may produce a quick 1-2″ of rain and produce flash flooding.

Follow our live blog below for updates from the Weather Authority team.