Flash Flood Warning in effect for Clay, Owen Counties until 1 p.m.; Lawrence County until 2:45 p.m.

LIVE BLOG: More rain, storms Thursday add to flooding issues in central Indiana

Posted 11:50 am, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:52AM, July 13, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Another active weather day is expected Thursday in Indianapolis. Thunderstorms will fire up out ahead of a cold front this afternoon.  Storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

All of central Indiana is in a slight risk for severe storms and a Flash Flood Watch is posted for our area through Friday morning.  In addition to the damaging wind gusts, storms may produce a quick 1-2″ of rain and produce flash flooding.

Follow our live blog below for updates from the Weather Authority team.

 

Greg Margason - Digital Producer July 13, 201711:52 am

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s