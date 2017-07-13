Lightning strike at golf course in West Lafayette results in interesting pattern from discharge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– A lightning strike at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette this week resulted in an interesting branching pattern on the course.

Purdue Golf tweeted out the picture just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. It shows tree-like patterns created by high-voltage electrical discharges, in this case caused by a lightning strike, passing along the surface of the 11th hole’s fairway.

The shape is called a Lichtenberg figure, and they are sometimes seen on golf courses or grassy meadows.

Mineral deposits may be created as sand and soil is fused in to glassy tubes by the intense heat of the current passing through the ground.

No injuries were reported.