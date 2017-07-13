× Indianapolis Animal Care Services waives adoption fees for cats this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s kitten season, and that means Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) has lots of cats and kittens looking for a good home.

Starting today, you can adopt any cat or kitten at no cost. All adoptions include a microchip, vaccines, spay/neuter services and FIV/feline leukemia testing. The deal ends on Sunday, July 16.

According to IACS, “Kitten season” begins in the spring, peaks in the early summer, and ends in the fall—a cycle during the year when most un-spayed female cats give birth. This leads to flooded animal shelters and rescue groups searching for adopters for the animals.

IACS says 694 cats have been brought in to the shelter since June 1. The adoption special is being offered in an attempt to reduce the number of felines at their shelter.

If you need help from IACS, please call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.