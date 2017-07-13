× Indiana Department of Education releases RFP for ISTEP replacement test

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Education released a request of proposal (RFP) for the ISTEP replacement test on Thursday.

They announced that submissions will be received through 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 24.

House Enrolled Act 1003, passed during the 2017 legislative session, created the ILEARN assessment as a replacement for the ISTEP test.

ILEARN will be effective for the 2019-19 school year. One key improvement to the test is computer adaptive functionality, according to a press release.

The computer adaptive design reportedly allows for better measuring of each student’s true level of mastery and identifies where additional instruction is necessary.

The mission of the RFP is to secure a qualified testing vendor to develop and administer the ILEARN assessment

Representatives from IDOE, the State Board of Education, and school corporations will review and evaluate proposals in early fall.