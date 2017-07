× IMPD: 9-year-old shot himself in hand using dad’s gun on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young boy is hospitalized after an accidental shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. near 46th Street and Norwaldo Street.

A 9-year-old boy was in a car when he got hold of his father’s gun and shot himself in the hand.

The child was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.