Flooding causes concern on Northeast side roads

INDIANAPOLIS, IN– A downpour of rain Thursday evening created problems for drivers on Indianapolis roads.

Many became stuck or stalled out after attempting to drive through water on the road at East 82nd St. and Bash St. The Indianapolis Fire Department said it got eight calls in two hours to the area.

“It was like an island out here, it was absolutely unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like this in Indianapolis,” Bob Lee said.

He and his wife, Karen, were supposed to meet friends for dinner, but because of the high water on the road could not meet up and got stuck waiting for the water to recede before leaving the restaurant.

Firefighters said since the ground is already saturated, places drivers usually don’t expect to flood filled with water.

IFD tweeted pictures of water in parking lots and a garage near the Keystone area. It receded once the rain stopped.

They’re reminding drivers to use caution and turn around when there’s water on the road. They also are reminding you to stay off of creeks and rivers.