Community mourning two sisters killed by car crashing into home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A heartbroken community is coming together to remember two young sisters killed in their home.

Wednesday night around 9:30, a car plowed through a home in the 4900 block of West County Road 300 North. Haleigh and Callie Fullerton were killed instantly. The girls were in the living room watching TV.

Haleigh was 17-years-old and getting ready to start her senior year. Callie was 9-years-old.

“They just had amazing amounts of sunshine. They radiated sunshine, both of them,” explains Amanda Marcel, with Cornerstone

Police arrested the 17-year-old driver, who allegedly admitted she was speeding. Investigators believe she was going at least 80 miles per hour. Detectives tell CBS 4 she was visibly impaired at the scene.

“It was a senseless thing and it took these girls away from us,” explains Marcel.

Flowers sit in the front yard and candles stand in the driveway of the Fullerton home, which has boarded up windows and debris covering the porch. A few miles away, the community held a vigil at Cornerstone Assembly of God, the church the Fullerton’s attend. Haleigh and Callie’s grandfather is the pastor at the Clinton County church.

“You can’t get a stronger family than this group. It’s just devastating that they were hit so hard because they’ve done so much for so many people,” explains Marcel.

To show their support, church members sang ‘Amazing Grace’ as the Fullerton family arrived at the vigil. The message the church is trying to spread is one of strength, unity, and prayer.

“It’s heartbreaking. They had so much life ahead of them,” Marcel.

The girls’ mother, Bridget was home at the time of the crash. She had minor injuries. The girls’ brother was upstairs, and he was uninjured.

“I just almost feel like you can feel it in the air, it’s just a pure sadness going around. Just going through town, you can see it on people’s faces and it’s just sad,” explains Madison Douglas, who lives in Clinton County.

The teenage driver is charged with recklessness causing death. More charges could come pending toxicology results.

If you’re interested in helping the Fullerton family, there’s Go Fund Me account set up https://www.gofundme.com/44i5tk8