Chipotle giving back 50% of proceeds to Susan G. Koman Indiana on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you buy food from Chipotle on Tuesday, you have the chance to help give back to the Susan G. Koman foundation.

If you mention the fundraiser at checkout or show a social media flyer, Chipotle will donate 50% of the proceeds of your meal to Susan G. Koman Indiana.

29 Chipotle restaurants across the Indianapolis area are participating from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Susan G. Koman’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.