96th Street and Fall Creek Road intersection closed near Geist Reservoir after tree falls into power lines

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind.– Officials say a tree fell into power lines at Fall Creek Road and East 96th Street Thursday afternoon just after 12 p.m., causing the intersection to close as crews clean things up.

It could take hours for the intersection on the west side of Geist Reservoir to reopen.

No injuries have been reported.